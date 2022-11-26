The 20-year-old joined the Scottish Championship side on transfer deadline day while still recovering from a concussion picked up during a Newcastle Under-21s match. De Bolle made his Hamilton debut against Queen’s Park back in September but hasn’t featured since after suffering from recurring concussion symptoms.

The youngster has been experiencing blurred vision and hasn’t been able to train consistently with the Hamilton squad. In order to help De Bolle resolve is issue and get back on the pitch, the player has seen a specialist in London this week before returning to Newcastle to work on his rehab.

But Hamilton manager John Rankin is hopeful he will have the player back in training and back in action north of the border in the near future.

John-Joe O'Toole (L) of Mansfield Town is tackled by Lucas De Bolle of Newcastle United during the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Mansfield Town and Newcastle United U21 at on November 09, 2021 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"Lucas got an MRI scan on Tuesday,” he told the Daily Record. “It is something with his vestibula system and the ear sending messages to the brain. That is the explanation I have.

"He is a lot more comfortable with that now than he was before. Hopefully he is not too far away. He had to go to London to get the MRI and see a physio who specialises in this sort of thing.