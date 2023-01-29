Newcastle United midfielder 'set for shock transfer' out of club
Jonjo Shelvey’s set for a move away from Newcastle United, according to a report.
Shelvey has been given permission to talk to Nottingham Forest, according to the Daily Telegraph. The midfielder could travel to the Midlands tomorrow to undergo a medical ahead of Tuesday night's transfer deadline.
The 30-year-old, sidelined with a calf injury, is in the final year of his contract, but he’s close to triggering a year extension to his deal at St James’s Park.
It’s reported that Forest have offered Shelvey – who missed the start of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery – a two-and-a-half year deal. The former England international has reportedly told club officials that he’s ready for a “new challenge”. Newcastle are said to be looking at recruiting a midfielder on loan to replace Shelvey.
Meanwhile, the club today signed winger Anthony Gordon, 21, from Everton in a deal worth £40million plus add-ons.