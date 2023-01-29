Shelvey has been given permission to talk to Nottingham Forest , according to the Daily Telegraph. The midfielder could travel to the Midlands tomorrow to undergo a medical ahead of Tuesday night's transfer deadline.

It’s reported that Forest have offered Shelvey – who missed the start of the season after undergoing hamstring surgery – a two-and-a-half year deal. The former England international has reportedly told club officials that he’s ready for a “new challenge”. Newcastle are said to be looking at recruiting a midfielder on loan to replace Shelvey.