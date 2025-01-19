Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Isaac Hayden marked full Portsmouth debut with a win thanks to his former Newcastle United team-mate Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden joined Portsmouth on loan from Newcastle until the end of the season and made his debut as a substitute in the 3-0 away defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night. He then started for the first time at Fratton Park as Ritchie scored twice to help Portsmouth come from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the Championship.

Following the match, Hayden took to Instagram to share a video of himself celebrating with Ritchie along with the caption: “Great three points, onto Wednesday. Amazing to feel that home support for the first time #PUP.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden also used the ‘magic wand’ and ‘top hat’ emoji to reference Ritchie’s ‘magic hat’ chant from his time at Newcastle. Ritchie joined Portsmouth following his release from Newcastle last summer while Hayden joined the club on loan in January having failed to secure an exit in the summer.

Hayden remains under contract at St James’ Park until 2026 but hasn’t made a competitive first-team appearance since for Eddie Howe’s side since December 2021. Newcastle will once again look to secure a permanent exit for Hayden in the summer. Mutually terminating the midfielder’s contract also remains an option.

Portsmouth currently sit 22nd in the Championship table but Saturday’s win means only goal difference keeps them in the relegation zone. The match itself was impacted early on by a medical emergency in the stands at Fratton Park which saw the match delayed and players leave the pitch.

Portsmouth later revealed in a club statement that a supporter had sadly passed away following the incident.

“RIP, thoughts and prayers with the family,” Hayden wrote in response.