Newcastle United midfielder signs new deal

Dan Barlaser’s has joined Rotherham United on loan.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 15:19
Dan Barlser.

The Newcastle United midfielder spent last season on loan at Accrington Stanley.

And the 22-year-old – who has made three senior appearances for United and was at Crewe Alexandra the season before last – will spend this season at League One side Rotherham.

Barlaser signed for the club after agreeing a new deal at St James’s Park.

Newcastle appointed former striker Shola Ameobi was a loan co-ordinator last month.