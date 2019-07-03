Newcastle United midfielder signs new deal
Dan Barlaser’s has joined Rotherham United on loan.
By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019, 15:19
The Newcastle United midfielder spent last season on loan at Accrington Stanley.
And the 22-year-old – who has made three senior appearances for United and was at Crewe Alexandra the season before last – will spend this season at League One side Rotherham.
Barlaser signed for the club after agreeing a new deal at St James’s Park.
Newcastle appointed former striker Shola Ameobi was a loan co-ordinator last month.