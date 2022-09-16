Longstaff – who made a stunning first-team breakthrough at Newcastle three years ago – joined League Two club on September 1.

The 22-year-old – who had a loan spell at Mansfield Town last season – was impressed by Colchester manager Wayne Brown.

Longstaff told BBC Essex: "I spoke to Newcastle, and the loan team there that they have. They'd mentioned a few days before that there was interest (from Colchester). I knew that they finished the season pretty well last year, with the manager coming in.

"On the last day, I spoke with the manager. There were a few options. But the manager sounded really good in his ideas, and the squad he's built here’s a very good one.

"That kind of made my decision. You want to come somewhere and be in a winning environment. You want to get games in, but, at the same time, you want to get a winning mentality wherever you go. Hopefully, they'll both come together, and it'll work out."

Longstaff, in the final year of his contract at Newcastle, is open to talks over a season-long stay at the club at the turn of the year.

"My focus is winning games, and playing a lot of games for Colchester,” said Longstaff.