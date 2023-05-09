Hayden joined Norwich last summer on a season long loan deal from Newcastle with an obligation to make it permanent at the end of the season providing certain performance related criteria were met. It is understood the criteria required to make the deal permanent has not been met with Norwich finishing 13th in the Championship table with Hayden being limited to just 14 appearances over an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign.

Following the end of the normal Championship season, Hayden posted on Instagram: "Thank you @norwichcityfc for welcoming me for this season. It was not what we wanted collectively or individually, but that is football and it does not rain forever, the sun will shine again for this great club. I hope this young talented squad get the time and support they need to flourish in the future. Thanks to all team mates and staff for treating me so well. Good luck for the future 💛💚"

After missing the second half of last season at Newcastle due to a knee injury, Hayden had to wait until October to make his debut for Norwich after being hit with a fresh knee injury that required surgery.

But another set-back saw the midfielder undergo a further procedure on his knee which has limited him to just two appearances since the turn of the year. The 28-year-old remains contracted to Newcastle until the summer of 2026 having signed a new six-year contract at the club back in 2020.

Hayden signed for Newcastle from Arsenal in 2016 and played a key role in helping the club make an immediate return to the Premier League by winning the Championship. He has played 171 times for The Magpies, scoring seven goals. His last appearance came in a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City at St James’s Park in December 2021.

Hayden was one of four players Newcastle loaned to Championship clubs this season. Karl Darlow played the second half of the campaign with Hull City as they finished 15th - the goalkeeper still has two years left on his current deal at Newcastle.

Jeff Hendrick suffered relegation from the Championship with Reading, scoring four goals in 45 appearances. His contract at Newcastle expires in 2024.

Meanwhile, Ciaran Clark, who is out of contract in the summer, enjoyed the most successful season of the four as he helped Sheffield United bounce back to the Premier League despite making only 10 league appearances, scoring twice.