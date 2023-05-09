Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur given major transfer hint by Southampton star
Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse has opened up about his future at the club amid reported transfer interest from Newcastle United and Spurs.
Ward-Prowse and Saints currently sit bottom of the Premier League table having been defeated 4-3 by Nottingham Forest in a pulsating game at the City Ground. With Southampton’s Premier League status hanging by a thread, reports that Ward-Prowse could be set to leave St Mary’s this summer have begun to gain traction.
Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old for a while now, whilst Tottenham Hotspur have also emerged as a potential destination for the 11-cap England international. Failure to beat Fulham on Saturday would spell the end of Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League.
Ward-Prowse is just one Saints player that could leave the club this summer in the event of relegation, although, as he revealed to Hampshire Live following their defeat to Forest, a summer departure isn’t definitely on the cards for him. When asked about whether relegation would spell the end to his time at Southampton, Ward-Prowse said: “Nothing in that, no.
“The club know my thoughts and my position in terms of what I want to achieve in my career, and nothing has changed within that despite where we are in the league.
“I want to give my all for this football club, and I always have done. Every time I put the shirt on I always give 100% and that’s no different whether we lose our next game or we win it, it won’t change who I am as a person and that’s giving everything for this club.
“For me, it’s just being focused on where I am now and giving my all for this club, which I always have done since I was eight years old. So that for me doesn’t change.
“What happens beyond that, who knows, I don’t know. But I’m just focused on doing everything I can in the next three games to give the club the chance to stay in the Premier League.”
Newcastle were triumphant over Southampton in all four games they played against the Saints this season, with 4-1 and 3-1 wins in the Premier League and a 3-1 aggregate win in their Carabao Cup semi-final clash.