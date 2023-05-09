Ward-Prowse and Saints currently sit bottom of the Premier League table having been defeated 4-3 by Nottingham Forest in a pulsating game at the City Ground. With Southampton’s Premier League status hanging by a thread, reports that Ward-Prowse could be set to leave St Mary’s this summer have begun to gain traction.

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old for a while now, whilst Tottenham Hotspur have also emerged as a potential destination for the 11-cap England international. Failure to beat Fulham on Saturday would spell the end of Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse is just one Saints player that could leave the club this summer in the event of relegation, although, as he revealed to Hampshire Live following their defeat to Forest, a summer departure isn’t definitely on the cards for him. When asked about whether relegation would spell the end to his time at Southampton, Ward-Prowse said: “Nothing in that, no.

“The club know my thoughts and my position in terms of what I want to achieve in my career, and nothing has changed within that despite where we are in the league.

“I want to give my all for this football club, and I always have done. Every time I put the shirt on I always give 100% and that’s no different whether we lose our next game or we win it, it won’t change who I am as a person and that’s giving everything for this club.

“For me, it’s just being focused on where I am now and giving my all for this club, which I always have done since I was eight years old. So that for me doesn’t change.

“What happens beyond that, who knows, I don’t know. But I’m just focused on doing everything I can in the next three games to give the club the chance to stay in the Premier League.”