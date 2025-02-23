Newcastle United monitor Benfica and Monaco stars in Champions League clash

The latest transfer talk as Newcastle United have been linked with three Champions League stars.

Newcastle United reportedly monitored three Champions League stars earlier this week as they look to enjoy a productive summer transfer window.

There was some disappointment amongst supporters when the January transfer window was monopolised by outgoing deals as Miguel Almiron returned to MLS club Atlanta United and Lloyd Kelly joined Serie A giants Juventus on loan in a deal that will become permanent at the end of the season. Several other loan departures were confirmed including Magpies stalwart Isaac Hayden joining Championship club Portsmouth until the end of the season.

Despite the underwhelming nature of the window, Magpies manager Eddie Howe revealed the thinking behind the business conducted during the first month of the year and suggested United are now in a better place in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Speaking at the end of the January transfer window, Howe said: "We future plan and make sure that we control everything in terms of our PSR level, so I think we've done that. I think it's been successful in that regard. I said right at the start, in the build up to the window, that it was not a case really of looking at incomings, it was a case of trying to manage outgoings really and trying to not weaken the squad to a point where the team's affected. There's still no reason why we can't be successful but yes, hopefully the future looks a little bit brighter."

United are said to be considering several options during the summer transfer window and there have been reported a deal has already been agreed for Burnley and England Under-21s goalkeeper James Trafford. A centre-back, winger and a forward are also said to be on the agenda and that would explain the Magpies reported presence at a high-profile game in Europe this week.

TBR Football have claimed the Magpies were represented at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night as the Portuguese giants claimed a dramatic 4-3 aggregate win over Monaco to set up a last-16 meeting with Barcelona. After edging the first leg thanks to a goal from Vangelis Pavlidis, Benfica looked well on their way as Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu doubled their aggregate advantage midway through the first-half.

However, Monaco hit back in some style and looked to have forced extra-time thanks to goals from George Ilenikhena, Ben Seghir and former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino - but it was their hosts who progressed as Orkun Kokcu grabbed the decisive goal with five minutes remaining.

Several players on both sides have been linked with moves to Newcastle in recent months - but the TBR report has suggested the Magpies were ‘continuing to work on a potential deal’ for Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche. The 22-year-old has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has featured for France at several youth levels in recent seasons. The report claimed Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell is planning a raid on his old club and ‘personally wishes to sign Akilouche as he looks to strengthen United’s options in wide areas.

However, the talented winger was not the only player under the Magpies watch on Tuesday as they continued to monitor Benfica defenders Tomas Araujo and Antonio Silva. The duo have both been linked with moves to Tyneside on a number of occasions over the last 12 months as United look to bolster their options at the back during the summer transfer window.