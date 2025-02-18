How many points could Newcastle United require to claim a return to the Champions League?

Newcastle United remain firmly in the race for a place in Europe despite suffering a 4-0 defeat at the hands of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s men were unable to build on cup wins over Arsenal and Birmingham City as a hat-trick from January transfer window signing Omar Marmoush ensured the Magpies were punished for a lacklustre display at the Etihad Stadium. The defeat ensured Newcastle slipped to seventh place in the Premier League table - although they still lie just three points adrift of the top four.

It should be added, fifth place could be enough to land a Champions League place this season as the Premier League’s coefficient looks set to receive a significant boost on the back of some impressive performances by English clubs in all three of UEFA’s club competitions. But how many points could Newcastle require to land a top four place based on the last ten seasons?

How many points have been needed to claim a top four finish in the Premier League over the last decade?

2023/24: Aston Villa

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third consecutive season after a hard-fought title battle with Arsenal. Liverpool claimed third place and Aston Villa secured a place in the Champions League for the first time by ending the season in fourth place Points required for fourth place: 68

2022/23: Newcastle United

A memorable season for Newcastle United as the Magpies ended their two-decade absence from the Champions League by leaving Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton in their wake to land fourth place in the table Points required for fourth place: 71

2021/22: Tottenham Hotspur

Another fascinating title race led to Manchester City edging out Liverpool on the final day of the season. Chelsea claimed third place and Tottenham Hotspur saw off rivals Arsenal to secure fourth place and a spot in the Champions League Points required for fourth place: 71

2020/21: Chelsea

Manchester City strolled to the title with a 12 point advantage of runners-up Manchester United and conceded just 36 goals in the process. Chelsea claimed fourth place for the second consecutive season as they narrowly edged out Leicester City and West Ham United Points required for fourth place: 67

2019/20: Chelsea

A unique season of sorts as Covid-19 landed and supporters were forced to watch an extended campaign from afar. Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions for the first time and Chelsea landed fourth place Points required for fourth place: 66

2018/19: Tottenham Hotspur

A fearsome title race between Liverpool and Manchester City ended with the latter claiming the title on the final day of the season. On the same day, Spurs edged out North London rivals Arsenal to land fourth place and a spot in the Champions League Points required for fourth place: 71

2017/18: Liverpool

Manchester City eased to the title as they racked up a century of points during a historic season - and it was Liverpool that claimed fourth place with some ease as they ended the season five points clear of fifth placed Chelsea Points required for fourth place: 75

2016/17: Liverpool

Chelsea were crowned champions as Spurs and Manchester City also landed Champions League spots. The top four was rounded off by Liverpool, who edged out Arsenal on the final day of the season Points required for fourth place: 76

2015/16: Manchester City

The year Leicester City shocked the football world by becoming Premier League champions for the first time in their history saw perennial challengers Manchester City end the campaign clinging on to fourth place. Only goal difference separated City and local rivals Manchester United when the final whistle was blown on the season Points required for fourth place: 66

2014/15: Manchester United

After ending the previous season in seventh place in the table, Louis van Gaal led the Red Devils back into the Champions League during his first season in charge at Old Trafford as they claimed fourth place in the table Points required for fourth place: 70

What is the average points required for a top four place in the Premier League over the last decade?

The average points total reached by the fourth place team in the Premier League over the last decade is 70.1 and 71 points has been enough to land a Champions League place on three occasions over that time. That means Newcastle could need another 30 points from their last 13 games of the season - although it should be reiterated fifth place could be enough to secure a place at European football’s top table after the Premier League’s co-efficient has been boosted by the impressive performances of English sides in Europe this season.