Newcastle United 'move ahead' of Celtic in £5m race for Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

The 23-year-old is wanted by Scottish giants Celtic but Football Insider report he is also on Steve Bruce’s radar this summer, with Newcastle edging ahead in the race to sign the USA defender.

Football Insider report: “Both Newcastle and Celtic are in the market for centre-backs this summer and have identified Carter-Vickers as a young and affordable target.”

The Newcastle United squad returned to training last week ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Wolves have all been credited with an interest in young Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe.

They were relegated last season but the 20-year-old scored six goals in 22 appearances.

He is a USA international.

And finally, Rafa Benitez is weighing up a '£50million' raid on Newcastle United for star man Allan Saint-Maximin IF Real Madrid move for Everton star Richarlison.

That’s according to the national press as transfer business prepares to ramp up across Europe following the end of the Euro 2020 championships tonight.

The Mirror report: “Rafa Benitez risks upsetting the Newcastle fans who idolised him if Everton make a £50million move for Toon talisman Allan Saint-Maximin.

“Former Liverpool manager Benitez has already caused a major stir with his hugely-controversial Goodison Park appointment.

“And sources close to the Spaniard’s camp say Saint-Maximin will be a target should ex-Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti – another admirer of the Frenchman – swoop to take Toffees’ Brazilian forward Richarlison to Real Madrid.”

