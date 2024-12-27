Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are said to be unlikely to make a move for Antoine Semenyo during the January transfer window - but do hold a serious interest in the Bournemouth winger.

The Magpies are currently putting the finishing touches to their plans for the opening of the transfer window and are said to be keen to add a right-sided attacking player to Eddie Howe’s squad. However, there may be a need to allow a number of players to leave St James Park before any incoming deals can be completed as United continue to contend with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier, Martin Dubravka and Callum Wilson have all been linked with moves away from Tyneside in recent weeks - although a hamstring injury suffered by the latter of that quartet may well mean the England international has to wait until the season to bring a close to his time as a Magpie. There had been reports Newcastle could also look at bringing in a centre-back and a striker during the January window - but there have also been claims suggesting both positions could now be prioritised during summer due to the expensive nature of targets in those areas.

Although Eddie Howe has moved to dampen expectations about possible incomings, Newcastle are hoping to bring in a right-sided forward in the near future and boost one of the only positions that has not been strengthened since a PIF-led takeover was completed in October 2021. Jacob Murphy seems to have established himself as Howe’s first-choice with a fine run of recent form - but links with the likes of Semenyo and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga seem to hint there is a focus on improving in wide positions.

Former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown has made a big claim about interest in Semenyo by claiming the Magpies are keen on the Bournemouth - but warned January could come too soon for a move to Tyneside.

He told Football Insider: “He’s definitely on their list of targets. Semenyo has surprised me with how well he’s done so far this season for Bournemouth. Newcastle are one of the teams who have been watching him with a potential move in mind. But from what I’ve heard, I think it’s unlikely they’ll make a move in January because they’re still weighing up whether he would be the right fit for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s found his place at Bournemouth with his role in the team, while there are no massive stars and no great pressure on the players. That’s an environment which suits him down to the ground, and he suits them too. So then you’ve got to be careful that you don’t get too big for your boots and make the move when you’re not ready, because playing for Newcastle comes with higher expectations. If I was advising him, I’d say he should stay at Bournemouth to continue to develop as a player.“