Newcastle United have two major transfer decisions to consider this month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United have yet to sign anyone this month and with just a fortnight left of the January transfer, more focus could be placed on who could leave the club, rather than join, before deadline day. Isaac Hayden, Charlie McArthur, Travis Hernes and Alex Murphy have all left the club on loan deals, whilst Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly continue to be linked with permanent exits.

A return to Atlanta United has been mooted for Almiron, with the MLS side reportedly set to pay around £10m for his signature. That deal is understood to be progressing and one that could be completed in the coming days if there is no hitch.

Kelly, meanwhile, has been linked with both Fenerbahce and Juventus. A move to the Turkish club looks unlikely, however, with news that they have sealed a deal to sign Diego Carlos from Aston Villa - a transfer that means Kelly may now not be regarded as a target this month.

Reports that Juventus are interested in Kelly have emerged from Italy in recent days with Fabrizio Romano one of those to report the interest from the Serie A giants. Although Kelly has played just 13 times in all competitions for the Magpies this season, it’s likely that his sale will only be sanctioned if they receive a deal that could be too good to turn down with Kelly reportedly valued at at least £20m.

Whilst the sales of Kelly and Almiron could hand Newcastle money to spend this month, that comes with a warning - one the club will be all too wary about. Newcastle United can simply not afford to make many mistakes in the transfer market and whilst it would be very tempting to immediately spend any money they receive from those potential sales, January is a notoriously difficult time to do business with clubs often slapping on huge pricetags for their players amid a reluctance to see anyone leave midway through the season.

Newcastle United, therefore, may be better off keeping their powder dry this month in order to give them a chance of getting better value for money in summer.