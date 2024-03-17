Eddie Howe's side face a number of injury issues as they take on Man City in the FA Cup quarter-final.

After a disappointing FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, Newcastle United now have time to regroup and get ready to return to Premier League action as West Ham wait to make the journey to St James' Park.

The Magpies are far off the season many predicted after qualifying for Champions League football last year and they are looking to boost their squad quality once the summer transfer window opens. However, they may also need to sign off on their own players sales to stay on the right side of the league's Financial Fair Play guidelines.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Let's take a look at the latest updates on Newcastle's transfer situation for Sunday, March 17th.

Newcastle must sell a 'top player'

In order to avoid breaking FFP rules, Newcastle will be forced to sell one of their 'top players' this summer, according to Football Insider. As they have enjoyed luxurious spending sprees in recent windows — which saw the club splash out on the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimarães — they need to think about balancing their books moving forwards.

The report claims that the Magpies are starting to weigh up their potential departure options. They were one of many sides who opted not to spend during the January window but are very much considering summer targets. A name hasn't been specified but Newcastle will need to bite the bullet and sacrifice an important player in their ranks in order to keep the ship steady.

Leeds eye midfielder

As Leeds United push to secure promotion back into the Premier League, they are considering their options on the summer transfer window. Daniel Farke will be looking to bolster his ranks if his side returns to compete in England's top flight and according to the Sunday Mirror, they are interested in Sean Longstaff.

