Newcastle United 'name' Kieran Trippier asking price after Bayern Munich approach for former Spurs star
Newcastle United transfers: Kieran Trippier has been subject to interest from Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.
Newcastle United have reportedly named their asking price for right-back Kieran Trippier amid transfer interest from Bayern Munich.
The Magpies rejected an approach from Bayern for Trippier over the weekend with the club insisting the player is not for sale. But with the pressure of Financial Fair Play, selling a 33-year-old with 18 months left on his contract could yet be entertained if a club were to come in with a significant offer.
According to reports in Germany, Newcastle want €15million (£12.8million) for Trippier. That would see United more than recoup the £12million paid to Atletico Madrid for the player two years ago.
Since then, Trippier has established himself as a key part of Eddie Howe's Newcastle side. The majority of his 79 appearances have been as captain as he helped the club survive relegation then qualify for the Champions League in the space of a season and a half.
Trippier is understood to be open to joining Bayern this month with his former Tottenham Hotspur team-mates Harry Kane and Eric Dier already at the club. While Bayern are keen on the England international, Newcastle's asking price could put them off as they also eye Paris Saint-Germain right-back Nordi Mukiele this month.