Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s January transfer window could spark into life between now and deadline day with multiple reports that some of their key players could leave the club this month. Speculation surrounding Bayern Munich’s interest in signing Kieran Trippier emerged at the weekend and the former Spurs man could be on his way to Germany, if the Magpies and Bayern are able to agree a deal.

If Trippier were to leave the club, that could free up funds for some incoming transfers to help aid Eddie Howe’s depleted squad. Here, we take a look at three players Newcastle United could look to sign if Kieran Trippier leaves the club this month:

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ousmane Diomande

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diomande would likely be the most expensive transfer in world football during the entire January transfer window should any club move for him this month. Diomande has impressed for Sporting CP this season and is seemingly destined to move to one of European football’s elite clubs this summer.

His £70m release clause means only a select handful of clubs would be able to fund a move for him - and that fee may even rule the Magpies out of a move this month. Diomande is likely to be a man in-demand this summer with Arsenal also among the clubs credited with an interest in the 20-year-old - meaning Newcastle’s best chance to land his signature could come this month before the summer rush.

Diomande is currently with the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations, further complicating a potential move this month. Diomande is unlikely to make a move away from Portugal before deadline day, however, securing his signature would be a huge statement of intent for whoever becomes his next club.

Ousmane Diomande in action for Ivory Coast

Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich emerged as a shock potential option for Newcastle last week with reports from Germany suggesting they had explored options to sign the Bayern Munich man. Kimmich is not thought to be interested in a move to England mid season, but the German international could prove to be a perfect addition for the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has excelled as a defensive midfielder in recent times and can also play at right-back, a position that would be vacated should Trippier move in the opposite direction. It would take a lot for Newcastle to prise him away from the Allianz Arena, but there’s no doubting the quality of player they would be signing, should a transfer be agreed.

Kalvin Phillips

Although Phillips wouldn’t act as a direct replacement for Trippier, it could be his sale that allows Newcastle to move for the former Leeds United man and finally secure a deal for one of their top targets this month. With Tino Livramento and Emil Krafth still at the club, there would be just enough cover at right-back to get the Magpies to the end of the season where Harrison Ashby is set to return from a loan at Swansea City.