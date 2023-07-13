News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Newcastle United net new windfall as Manchester City bank record figure for 2022 World Cup

Newcastle United's payment for releasing players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been revealed by FIFA.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read

Callum Wilson and Newcastle United's World Cup stars have netted the club a FIFA windfall.

Just over £160m was paid out to 440 clubs ffor the release of players for the tournament in Qatar late last year as part of FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme (CBP).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Newcastle have been paid just over £750,000. The club had six players – Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Garang Kuol – at the World Cup.

Most Popular

All of United's contingent reached the knockout stages of the competition, which was won by Argentina.

Premier League champions Manchester City were paid more in compensation (just over £3.5million) than any other club in the world after releasing 24 players registered to them for the mid-season tournament.

Manchester United banked more than £2.5million from FIFA.

Forty-six English clubs benefited from CBP. There was a payment of almost £24,000 to National League side Boreham Wood related to Wales international Sorba Thomas.

Related topics:World Cup 2022Manchester City