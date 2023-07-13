Callum Wilson and Newcastle United's World Cup stars have netted the club a FIFA windfall.

Just over £160m was paid out to 440 clubs ffor the release of players for the tournament in Qatar late last year as part of FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme (CBP).

And Newcastle have been paid just over £750,000. The club had six players – Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and Garang Kuol – at the World Cup.

All of United's contingent reached the knockout stages of the competition, which was won by Argentina.

Premier League champions Manchester City were paid more in compensation (just over £3.5million) than any other club in the world after releasing 24 players registered to them for the mid-season tournament.

Manchester United banked more than £2.5million from FIFA.