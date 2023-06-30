Newcastle United unveil away shirt – new 'tonal stripe' design

Newcastle United have unveiled their away shirt for the 2023/24 season.

The club today put on sale a "golf" green shirt, made by Castore, with a "tonal stripe design".

A club statement read: "A green shirt with a tonal stripe design will be worn on the road alongside white or green shorts as the Magpies compete on all fronts across domestic competition and the Champions League."

The kits feature new front-of-shirt sponsor Sela and sleeve partner noon.com.

Adults jerseys are priced £70, with junior shirts costing £55, and are on sale today.

The club's new home shirt, which features a "1980s retro-inspired collar", was unveiled earlier this month.

Newcastle United's 2023/24 away kit. (Image: NUFC/Castore)

Castore deal

Newcastle signed a long-term deal with Castore two years ago when the club was still owned by Mike Ashley.

United chief executive officer addressed the club's relationship with the Manchester-based firm late last year amid speculation over a change of kit manufacturer following a takeover in late 2021.

"I’ve just obviously started with the club, and Castore are our current partners,” Eales told BBC Radio Newcastle. “They’re our partners for a contractually-committed period.

Newcastle United chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone with Sela senior vice president Ibrahim Mohtaseb and Darren Eales, the club's chief executive officer.

"I want to chat with them, and talk with them, and try to be the best partners that we can with them, and vice versa. I’m a great believer that it’s all about having that communication.

"From my perspective, we’ve got Castore as a partner that has shown commitment to the club from before I was here, before ownership was here.

"And, from my perspective, they’ve been great club partners, but we’ll always look, because you can always improve.