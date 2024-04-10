Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The date for when Newcastle United’s first Adidas kits in over a decade will be released have been revealed during court proceedings between Newcastle United and Sports Direct.

That tribunal, which began on Tuesday, revealed that Newcastle United’s 2024/25 matchday home shirt is due to be launched on Friday June 7. Their away and third shirts are expected to come out after that in July and August respectively.

It will be the first time since 2010 that the Magpies have worn kits made by Adidas after the club ended their deal with Castore to sign a £40m deal with Adidas last summer. That deal was documented on Amazon Prime’s We Are Newcastle United series.

Former owner Mike Ashley is taking the club to court for refusing to allow Sports Direct to sell the new kit after the club signed an exclusive retail agreement with JD Sports. Sports Direct is seeking an injunction from the Competition Appeal Tribunal to stop the deal.

At the tribunal, Tony Singla KC, acting on behalf of Sports Direct, said the move is an "abuse", "anti-competitive" and "unlawful" without an "objective justification". He also said the proposed deal would harm consumers and "distort" the market because the "retailer that offered the lowest prices" would be excluded.