Newcastle United have had a quiet start to the window, but will be hoping for movement in the coming days as fan excitement builds for what Eddie Howe’s squad could look like next season.

Newcastle United will hope to make the most of this summer’s transfer window to really strengthen both the quality and depth of Howe’s squad as they prepare to balance Premier League and Champions League demands. The window has now opened fully and will remain open until Monday 1 September..

After a quiet summer twelve months ago, one where outgoings were the headline makers rather than incomings, the Magpies will be hoping they can significantly improve their first-team squad this time around. A whole host of players have been linked with a move to the north east, but just who are they and what would Newcastle’s ‘dream’ side look like if they all moved to Tyneside?

Here, we take a look at what Howe’s Newcastle United starting side could look like when the 2025 summer transfer window comes to a close. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

GK - James Trafford

Trafford has long been linked with a move to St James’ Park and reports over the last few weeks have indicated that the Burnley man could end the summer window in the north east. A move for the goalkeeper is reportedly progressing and he could become their first big capture of the summer.

RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento enjoyed a very good season and starred for England U21’s under Lee Carsley. He will be keen to continue that momentum next year and is someone that the club would love to have in their first-team ranks for a number of seasons to come.

CB - Marc Guehi

Missing out on Guehi's signature last summer could actually benefit Newcastle United this time around. They will likely pay significantly less to sign him this year than they would have twelve months ago due to his contract at Selhurst Park expiring in 2026.

Guehi helped Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory and whilst he is a fan favourite, the lack of movement on a new deal hints that he could be leaving the club in the near future. The Magpies will face stiff competition for his signature, but will be confident that they can finally get a deal over the line if the Three Lions man is regarded as a top priority for them this summer.

CB - Sven Botman

After a very difficult couple of seasons, Botman will hope to use this summer to rest and get himself back to full fitness ahead of the new campaign. It can be easy to forget just what a good player the Dutchman is when he is fully fit.

LB - Lewis Hall

Had Hall’s season not ended so early, he would almost certainly be in the conversation for Newcastle United’s player of the season awards. He was brilliant at left-back before his injury and emerged as one of the league’s very best in that position. He will have a big season next year if he can get back fit and enjoy a good pre-season.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Last summer began with huge speculation surrounding Guimaraes’ future at the club. One year on, he has led the Magpies to a Carabao Cup win and back into the Champions League. The Brazilian is someone they must build a team around going forward.

CM - Sandro Tonali

There is very little that hasn’t already been said about the huge impact Tonali had on the team this season. With a full campaign of Premier League football under his belt, there is even a chance the Italian kicks on and takes his game to a new level next season - a frightening thought for opposition players if he is able to do that.

CM - Joelinton

Joelinton’s absence in recent weeks has really shown just what a miss he is when he is out the team and how hard he will be to replace in that midfield. A refreshed Joelinton next season could be a huge weapon for them to exploit in all competitions.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Elanga was wanted by Newcastle United 12 months ago, but financial constraints meant a move for him was not possible. Six goals and 12 assists for Forest last season means Elanga’s price tag will have risen significantly since then.

The Magpies have had a bid rejected for the winger this summer, but they could reignite talks with Forest and up their offer, should he remain their number one target.

ST - Alexander Isak

Newcastle United want to build with Isak in the team, not without. Talk of a potential departure has died in recent times and Newcastle can hopefully look towards the future with him in their forward line than not.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Gordon may not have enjoyed his best season last term, but he still popped up with some big goals and formed a key part of Howe’s front three. If he can rediscover the form he showed during the 2023/24 campaign, then he will again be realised as one of the Premier League’s very best wingers.