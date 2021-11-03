Here is all the latest gossip surrounding Newcastle United’s hunt for a new manager:

Unai Emery developments

It seemed yesterday that Unai Emery was set to become Newcastle United’s new manager, however, events overnight in Spain have cast doubts over his potential appointment.

Emery, who took charge of Villareal’s 2-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League last night, reportedly had late-night meetings with Villareal chiefs over his position and the speculation linking him with Newcastle United.

It has now been reported that Emery has ‘reservations’ about joining Newcastle and that he remains committed to the project at Villareal.

According to Guillem Balague, the way the news was leaked yesterday created ‘unnecessary pressure’ and that there was ‘not a clear vision from the club’ for Emery to proceed.

Newcastle are reportedly trying to salvage the deal for Emery who is believed to be their number one target.

Competition for Eddie Howe

If a deal for Emery cannot be resurrected, then former Burnley and Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe could be the man Newcastle United turn to.

However, reports have suggested that Norwich City could be lining up Howe to replace Daniel Farke as manager following the Canaries’ poor start to the season.

There have also previously been reports that Howe was waiting for a potential opening at St Mary’s to replace Ralph Hasenhüttl to become Southampton’s new manager.

Despite summer-links to the Celtic job, Howe has been out of work since departing Bournemouth following their relegation to the Championship.

