Newcastle United news: Liverpool want '£20 million' for striker, Watford receive major injury boost plus Rolando Aarons loan update

Nathaniel Chalobah is fit enough to return for Watford this weekend ahead of their Premier League trip to Newcastle.

The England international has not played since the international break because of a minor knee problem, but will be part of the squad this weekend according to manager Javi Gracia.

Saturday's contest will come too soon for former Newcastle defender Daryl Janmaat, though, who has been out since September with a knee injury.

Watford captain Troy Deeney also looks likely to miss the game, after sitting out his side's last two fixtures with a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, things aren't going to plan for Rolando Aarons, who signed for Czech side Slovan Liberec on loan earlier this year.

The 22-year-old winger left Tyneside in September after finding out he wasn't part of Rafa Benitez's pre-season plans.

But, after starting Liberec's first three games of the season, Aarons has been left out of the starting XI in recent weeks and reduced to cameo appearances off the bench.

Another player who has struggled for game time this season is Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

Benitez reportedly enquired about the availability of the Belgium international in the summer, with the forward seemingly some way down the pecking order at Anfield.

But according to the Express & Star, Liverpool have set an asking price of ‘upwards of £20m’ for the 23-year-old striker, who hasn't featured for Jurgen Klopp's side this campaign.

They also claim that Wolves are interested in the forward but could be put off by his price tag.