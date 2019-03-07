Newcastle United news: Mike Ashley 'set to make fresh move' to keep Rafa Benitez

Newcastle United have reportedly made a fresh attempt to keep Rafa Benitez at the club.

The Spaniard's contract on Tyneside is set to expire in the summer, and he is yet to commit his future to the club despite early talks.

Benitez has, in recent weeks, been linked with jobs at Leicester City and Valencia but is expected to see out the season at St James's Park.

And reports now suggest that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is set to make a fresh move to keep the former Liverpool boss at the club.

The Sun claim that Ashley will sanction a £40million move for Hoffenheim striker Joelinton to show he is prepared to back Benitez in the transfer market should he stay.

They claim that the Magpies were keen on a move for the Brazilian late on in the January transfer window, but the German side were reluctant to let the 22-year-old depart.

However, they are now bracing themselves for summer interest in a striker who has netted three times in his last six appearances.

And the report suggests Ashley is hopeful that this move could prove key to keeping Benitez.

Meanwhile, a reported Newcastle target is set to be handed a new deal at his current club.

Andreas Samaris was linked with a switch to St James's Park during the winter transfer window with his future at Benfica looking uncertain.

But Portuguese news outlet Desporto Ao Minuto claim that the midfielder is set to be offered fresh terms at Estadio de Luz in the coming days, as the European giants look to avoid losing the player on a free transfer.