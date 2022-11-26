Jurgen Klopp ‘obsessed’ with Newcastle United, according to reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not been shy to discuss Newcastle United since the club’s takeover last year. The 55-year-old has frequently commented on The Magpies’ spending power under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this season, Klopp said: “I heard now that at Newcastle somebody said ‘there is no ceiling for this club’.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) and Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino (L) celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2022. - Liverpool won the game 2-1. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Yes, he is absolutely right. There is no ceiling for Newcastle. Congratulations. But some other clubs have ceilings.”

And Klopp's interest in Newcastle is also apparent behind the scenes with reports suggesting that the German is ‘obsessed’ with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Liverpool now up for sale and Klopp’s long-term future at Anfield uncertain, Football Insider claim that the Reds boss has been regularly asking about United’s plans in the transfer market.

Newcastle’s impressive start to the season and spending power makes them a threat to Liverpool both on and off the pitch as they currently sit third in the Premier League table, eight points above Klopp’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incoming Newcastle United January signing sits out World Cup win

Garang Kuol watched on from the bench as Australia claimed a vital 1-0 group stage win over Tunisia on Saturday morning. The 18-year-old, who will join Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners in January, came on for Australia in the closing stages of their 4-1 defeat against France in their opening game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was an unused substitute as Mitchell Duke’s first half strike kept Australia in with a shout of progressing to the last-16. They will face Denmark in their final group stage match on Wednesday.

When discussing his World Cup debut, Kuol told CodeSports: “To see six-foot-four people as quick as me just shows the big difference between me and some of those players. Only hard work is going to mean making it to that level. Good to get that taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It felt pretty long chasing France around! When I came on I was just excited to show what I can do. I think it’s something I need to look at with the coaches to see how I can get on the ball more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier defends disappointing England draw

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier felt England's 0-0 World Cup group stage draw against USA on Friday was ‘a good result’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point effectively secures The Three Lions’ place in the last-16 as they just need to avoid a defeat against Wales by six goals or more on Tuesday evening (7pm kick-off) in order to progress.

But England and Trippier were criticised for the performance against the USA as the Magpies defender responded: “Of course we understand the frustration because we didn't win the game but we gave everything, a point is a good result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The one thing about my team-mates and myself is we give everything, as soon as we cross that white line, we give everything to win.