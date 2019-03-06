Newcastle United news: Sean Longstaff injury latest plus defender discusses Rafa Benitez's future

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of his knee injury following Saturday's 2-0 defeat by West Ham.

The 21-year-old left the London Stadium on crutches following a challenge with Robert Snodgrass in the first half.

Longstaff, who has started the Magpies' last eight Premier League fixtures, was expected to see a specialist on Tuesday to gain advice on the best course of action.

With nine league games remaining, Longstaff has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with Everton, yet it is unclear if he'll return before the end of the campaign.

The young midfielder has been in fine form since making his Premier League debut against Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Longstaff netted his first top-flight goal against Burnley at the end of last month and was also nominated for February player of the month award.

Meanwhile, Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin has spoken out about the future of manager Rafa Benitez.

The Spaniard's contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign and Benitez is yet to confirm if he intends to sign a new deal.

Yedlin, 25, has been a regular under Benitez and is desperate for the manager to stay beyond the end of the season.

When asked how important it os for the club to secure Benitez's future, Yedlin told Sky Sports News: "I think it's very important.

"I think everyone has seen how he has brought the city together.

"Even though we may not have started the season the best, we've ended very well, so I think it's very important. As we all know all the fans love him, the players love him and it would be great if he stayed."