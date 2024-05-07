Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham Forest’s appeal against a four-point deduction in the Premier League for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules has been unsuccessful.

Forest were deducted four points in March after breaching PSR by £34.5million over a three-year period. The club appealed the deduction in a hearing on April 24 but an independent commission has upheld the decision, according to The Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest were ‘extremely dismayed’ by the initial decision and mounted an appeal on the grounds of ‘the unique circumstances of the club’. The club were promoted to the Premier League in 2022 via the Championship play-offs and have made over 40 signings since with a transfer spend of around £250million.

Forest argued that PSR favours clubs who have increased spending limits due to their longevity in the Premier League, making it: “Extremely difficult, if not impossible, for newly promoted clubs without parachute payments to compete, thus undermining the integrity and competitiveness of the Premier League.” Following the results of the points deduction appeal, Forest remain three points above the relegation zone with two games left to play. Forest are 17th on 29 points while Luton Town are 18th on 26 points and an inferior goal difference of -29 compared to -18.

Burnley, who were beaten 4-1 by Newcastle United on Saturday, are 19th on 24 points and -35 goal difference. 20th place Sheffield United are already relegated with 16 points heading into the final two games.

Forest host Chelsea at the City Ground this weekend before facing Burnley at Turf Moor on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere this season, Everton were deducted eight points for breaching PSR. The Toffees were initially deducted to 10 points which was later reduced to six following an appeal. A further two-point deduction followed for further PSR breaches.

The two-point deduction is currently subject to an appeal which will take place the week commencing May 13. Despite the significant points deduction, Everton secured Premier League safety with relative ease and currently sit 15th on 37 points.