Hall is set to sign for Newcastle after a loan deal was agreed with Chelsea with a £28million obligation to buy the 18-year-old at the end of the 2023-24 season. The 18-year-old was on Tyneside on Friday for his medical as Magpies boss Eddie Howe effectively confirmed the deal in his pre-match press conference.

Howe said ahead of the trip to Man City: “[Hall] is a player that I like, very versatile and really good potential.”

“I think it is [a loan]. If we were able to bring [Hall] in that would be our transfer business concluded unless there are injuries in our own place.”

The transfer is yet to be announced but will be confirmed for the left-back to be available for Newcastle’s next Premier League match against Liverpoon at St James’ Park next Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

After the defeat at the Etihad Stadium, Howe was asked about Hall’s attendance and what the youngster would have learned from watching The Magpies in action.

“He’d have probably seen the quality in the game but I don’t think that would surprise him coming from Chelsea,” said the Newcastle boss. “I think a little bit [he’d] be looking directly at us for one of the first times and exactly how we play and what we do.”

After the match, Hall was spotted leaving the Etihad Stadium as the club prepare to announce the defender’s arrival.