Eddie Howe has doubled down on Nick Pope’s importance as Newcastle United continue to be linked with goalkeeper signings.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pope is enjoying his best run in the Newcastle side this season after an initially shaky return from injury ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

But since the Wembley success, the goalkeeper hasn’t looked back as Newcastle have continued to climb up the table and look on course for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) in their final away match of the season. They then face Everton at St James’ Park the following Sunday (4pm kick-off).

While Pope’s position in the side was up for debate a few months ago after a strong run from Martin Dubravka in his absence, the goalkeeper has softened any doubts over his starting spot.

After the 2-0 win over Chelsea last time out, Howe hailed Pope’s two ‘world-class’ saves in the second half to keep his clean sheet and Newcastle’s three points intact.

Eddie Howe praises Nick Pope’s impact at NUFC

“I do think he’s one of the best shot stoppers I’ve had the privilege to work with,” Howe admitted. “He has this ability to get his positioning right and he has long levers, big arms and legs that he manages to get touches on balls some other goalkeepers wouldn’t because of his size and stature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is also very good from crosses and we are going to need that coming into this game, set plays and all the things Arsenal possess as big strengths.

“Your goalkeeper is always massively important to the team. I think Nick has performed really well recently. We’ve seen a real contribution from him, albeit he hasn’t been too busy. If you look at the Chelsea game, there were two big moments and that is similar to the last few games.

“He hasn’t been overly worked, but when you need him, he’s got to deliver and the two saves he made against Chelsea, especially the first one against [Marc] Cucurella, was a magnificent save.

“That was down to his positioning, he wasn’t too far across to his near post which gives him the ability to get down to stop it going inside the far post. I thought it was a brilliant save at a big moment in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In that phase of the game we were not totally in control and you need your goalkeeper to be there for the team and Nick has been in recent weeks.”

Newcastle United eye goalkeeper signings

It is no secret that Newcastle are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer. The club tried to sign James Trafford from Burnley last summer but were unable to agree a fee despite reaching an agreement over personal terms with the goalkeeper.

The Gazette understands Newcastle have recently been in touch with Burnley ahead of the summer transfer window. Given Burnley’s promotion and Trafford’s impressive 29 clean sheet season, Newcastle are likely to have to pay in excess of £30million to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle have also scouted Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who shone against Newcastle in the Champions League last season. The Swiss international is one of the most highly-rated goalkeepers in Europe and would come at a cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh reports this week from Spain claim Newcastle are ‘very close’ to triggering a £25million move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The 24-year-old has been monitored by the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Aston Villa but Spanish journalist Angel Garcia has reported that Newcastle are ready to trigger the goalkeeper’s release clause.

In response to the various goalkeeper transfer links, Howe said: “I don't go through the rumours, so I've got no idea that we're being linked with goalkeepers.

“I don't think it's the right time for me to comment on that. We have some very good goalkeepers at the football club who have done brilliantly this year, so I'd rather celebrate them.”