Eddie Howe has provided an update on Nick Woltemade’s fitness after the Newcastle United forward was withdrawn at Bournemouth.

Nick Woltemade returned to the Newcastle United starting line-up against Bournemouth on Sunday as the sides played out a 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

It was the £65million summer signing’s third appearance in eight days for Newcastle after he came off the bench in the second half against Barcelona less than 72 hours earlier.

With no Yoane Wissa to shoulder the attacking responsibility, there is a lot of focus on Woltemade and pressure to bring goals to the side. It’s something he did on his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring the only goal of the game.

Woltemade also played a role in the build-up to Anthony Gordon’s late consolation against Barcelona in the Champions League.

But at Bournemouth, the German international didn’t register a shot on goal with Jacob Murphy’s first-half effort the only strike The Magpies managed on target at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Woltemade was one of seven changes Eddie Howe made to his side following the Barcelona match. Further changes are expected with another quick turnaround to the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Bradford City at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening.

NUFC team selection talking point

Woltemade could well drop out of the side once again with one eye on Sunday’s Premier League match against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

“We’re trying to take everything into consideration with the team selections at the moment,” head coach Eddie Howe admitted.

“We’re having to have an eye on future games to make sure that whatever team we pick is balanced. The priority is always to win the next game, but we’re also having to look ahead and have future games in mind.

“Team selections aren’t always straightforward; there’s a lot that goes into them.”

Newcastle will be looking to defend the Carabao Cup this season having won the competition last season, ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought in the process. The Magpies have reached two finals and a quarter-final in the Carabao Cup under Howe, winning one - no club has a better record in the competition over the last three seasons.

Bradford will post an interesting test for Howe’s side as they currently sit top of League One. Newcastle have previously struggled against lower-level opposition in cup competitions, having narrowly beaten Birmingham City, Bromley, AFC Wimbledon and Tranmere Rovers previously, while also losing to Sheffield Wednesday and Cambridge United in the FA Cup.

After Bradford and Arsenal, Newcastle then face a trip to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League as they look to score their first goal away from home this season after three successive 0-0 draws on the road.

Nick Woltemade fitness update

The demand on Woltemade and intense run of fixtures for Newcastle means there is particular focus on the forward’s fitness and how he is adapting to life leading the forward line.

The German was withdrawn just over an hour into his debut against Wolves due to cramp before being left out of the starting line-up against Barcelona. He was then taken off in the closing stages against Bournemouth on Sunday.

And Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes suggested the forward is still adapting to the pace of the Premier League.

Guimaraes said: “I think he's very, very young, we have seen he was not used to the Premier League pace, he got cramp within 45 minutes, I've never seen this before!

“It was nice, I'm very happy for him, scoring on his debut is a moment to remember for him. I hope this continues, but he's showing his quality in the training as well, so yeah, he's a good player.”

Newcastle boss Howe was criticised for leaving Woltemade out of his starting line-up against Barcelona, where the side lined up without a recognised striker. But he felt Woltemade’s performance at Bournemouth from the start somewhat vindicated his decision.

“He was okay,” Howe said. “I think he looks physically good and that's why of course I felt that I couldn't play him in midweek to give him the chance to play well in long minutes here.

“I was very pleased with his performance today, I thought he was one of our strongest players in terms of technical ability, he sees some lovely passes and linked up really well, especially in the first half, so I'm pretty pleased with him.”

On making seven changes to the side against Bournemouth and securing a point, Howe added: “Yeah, very pleased. I think we've got a really strong squad and I think I've got to trust the players, I've got to use it, especially on a week like this where the mental high of Barcelona to come into this game.

“We've been in this position two years ago but we found it very difficult to recover physically and mentally for the next challenge.

“It was a good opportunity to bring fresh players into the squad, players with a point to prove, players that are desperate to play. I thought in the main that group of players did very well and I thought there were some really strong performers in there.”

Newcastle United team news

With more rotation expected against Bradford on Wednesday, Howe will have Anthony Gordon back from a three-match domestic ban.

The winger scored against Barcelona before serving the final match of his suspension against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Magpies will be without Fabian Schar due to a concussion while Wissa and Jacob Ramsey remain sidelined due to injury.