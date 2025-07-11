Anthony Elanga has completed his move to Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Newcastle after a £55million fee was agreed with Nottingham Forest.

Elanga joined after two successful seasons at Forest in which he contributed 11 goals and 21 assists in 82 appearances.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle both returned to pre-season training this week with Elanga arriving at Newcastle for his medical on Tuesday. The winger completed his medical on Wednesday before Newcastle’s official announcement.

Elanga is the club’s second most expensive signing behind his compatriot Alexander Isak, who joined from Real Sociedad in 2022. The Swedish winger is also Forest’s most expensive transfer sale and represents a significant profit on a player they bought from Manchester United for £15million in 2023.

Man United are entitled to 15% of Forest’s profit on Elanga as part of a sell-on clause. The Red Devils will bank around £6million as a result.

But Newcastle are landing one of their top summer transfer targets in Elanga, a player they also tried to sign last summer.

Anthony Elanga reacts to Newcastle United move

Following confirmation of his move to Newcastle, Elanga told the club website: “I’m excited, I’m really happy but most importantly I’m ready. I’m ready to put on this black and white top to really fight for this team and give everything for the passionate fanbase that lives and breathes football.

“I had an amazing two years at Nottingham Forest, they really helped me to become the player I am today, but I’m really happy to be here now. The club won a trophy last season and are building something unique, something special that I really want to be part of.

“I really want to buy into the culture, into the DNA of this club. I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Eddie Howe lands top NUFC target

Howe has been a big admirer of Elanga at Forest and made the winger his top target this summer.

Discussing Newcastle’s first major summer signing, Howe said: “I'm delighted to welcome Anthony to Newcastle United. He has been a key target for us so I’m delighted to secure him at this early part of pre-season.

“He is an exciting talent with attributes that make him a unique attacking threat. His pace, energy and ability to create and score goals will strengthen us and complement the way we want to play.

“Anthony is hungry to develop even further with us and to achieve success here, and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Anthony Elanga leaked Newcastle United images

Elanga’s arrival at Newcastle was possibly one of the worst-kept secrets in football this summer.

Despite radio silence from the club, images showing Elanga in Newcastle’s first-team dressing room at the training ground and holding a Newcastle shirt with ‘Elanga’ on the back while also wearing one surfaced on social media on Thursday.

It wasn’t until Friday evening that the transfer was officially announced.