Newcastle United transfers: Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is available on a cut-price deal this summer.

Newcastle United opted against signing Kieran Tierney last summer after Arsenal set a £30million asking price for the defender.

The Scottish left-back was also targeted by Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa before joining La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan for the 2023-24 campaign.

Tierney is currently away with Scotland at Euro 2024 but is facing an uncertain future at club level with Arsenal reportedly slashing their asking price. According to The Sunday Post, The Gunners would accept as little as £10million for the 27-year-old.

Tierney made 26 appearances for Sociedad in all competitions last season but was limited to just 14 league starts due to three separate injuries picked up during the campaign. He still has two years remaining on his contract and has also attracted interest from his former club Celtic, whom he joined Arsenal from for £25million in 2019.

Kieran Tierney was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle last summer and now could be available for a cut-price fee. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Newcastle are unlikely to reignite their interest for Tierney as they have already agreed a £28million permanent signing of Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall following a loan spell at St James’ Park. The Magpies have also agreed a free transfer for Lloyd Kelly, who can also play at left-back.

Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento and Matt Targett are also options for Eddie Howe in that position as things stand. But Trippier and Target in particular are facing uncertain futures at Newcastle this summer.