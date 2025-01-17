Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are closing in on a major transfer exit with Miguel Almiron’s move to Atlanta United drawing closer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almiron’s former club have offered £10million for the 30-year-old who has made just one Premier League start for Newcastle so far this season. Eddie Howe admitted that a transfer exit for the Paraguayan ‘could happen’ this month though the club are unlikely to sign a replacement.

According to Mail Online, The Magpies have been offered the chance to sign Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad. The 23-year-old has a £50million release clause and has scored five goals in 25 appearances for Sociedad so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kubo plays in the same position as Almiron on the right wing and has also been subject to interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. But Newcastle are unlikely to make a move for Kubo or any potential Almiron replacement this month as the club continues to manage its PSR situation.

But after failing in a bid to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for £60million in the summer, questions have been raised over where that money has gone and why Newcastle can’t spend it this month.

Miguel Almiron is close to leaving Newcastle United. | AFP via Getty Images

“Yeah, I mean, I'm not going to sit here and explain PSR, because I don't even understand all of it,” Howe told The Gazette when asked where the ‘Guehi money’ is. “But it's not as clear as everyone will make out, there's not a pot of money there waiting to be spent, it's all about the 30th June and making sure you comply by that date.

“Obviously, if you spend money, then you have to recoup it at a later date, so that doesn't explain anything, does it? But in my head it does.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Howe has made it clear he does not want to lose Almiron or any player from his squad this month, ultimately the business side of things will take precedence.

“When you’re armed with the whole picture it can look very different,” Howe added. “We have to make decisions together. And that’s the key thing, it’s not one person dictating to me, “That’s what we’re going to do”.

“There might come a time when that might have to be the case if I disagree strongly enough on something. But I’ve then got to give a logical response as to what the solution is, if I say that.

“We have to work together to make the right decisions, for the here and now and the future. We will try to do that together and that’s the best way, with teamwork and consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I will make this clear - no one wants to lose any players from our current squad, especially in positions where we are a little bit fragile.

“I think, it’s not ideal for anyone’s viewpoint. We don’t want to lose players but we know the reality of PSR and managing that situation. We’ll make decisions not based on football but based on business.”

Almiron joined Newcastle from Atlanta in 2019 for a reported club record fee at the time of £21million. He has since scored 30 goals in 222 appearances for the club.