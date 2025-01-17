Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has provided an update on Miguel Almiron’s future at Newcastle United.

The 30-year-old is understood to be close to completing a £10million transfer to his former club Atlanta United. A deal is expected to go through this month, leaving Newcastle one player short.

But for the time being, Almiron remains part of The Magpies squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park (12:30pm kick-off).

When asked for the latest on Almiron’s situation, Howe explained: “The latest is we expect him in [Friday] and in the squad [against Bournemouth]

“With him, anything can happen. But he will be in the squad tomorrow.

“He’s been top class, as you know, his playing persona is his personality. He comes in every day and lives his life through the football club.

“I’ve got a player in the squad at the moment who is fit, available and wants to play so I have to use him for the best of Newcastle United until he’s not here.”

Should Newcastle lose Almiron this month, it is unclear whether they would look to sign a replacement.

“I think, it’s not ideal for anyone’s viewpoint,” Howe added. “We don’t want to lose players but we know the reality of PSR and managing that situation. We’ll make decisions not based on football but based on business.”

Almiron joined Newcastle from Atlanta in 2019 for a then reported club record fee of £21million but he has been limited to just one Premier League start so far this season. He has made 222 appearances for the club over the past six years, scoring 30 goals, including the club’s first Champions League goal in 20 years.