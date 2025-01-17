Newcastle United official statement confirms third January transfer - more to follow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have confirmed another loan departure with midfielder Travis Hernes on the move.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Newcastle from Shrewsbury Town in 2023 and has trained with the first team and been part of Eddie Howe’s matchday squads. But with opportunities to break into the first team not forthcoming, The Magpies have opted to send the youngster out on loan to Danish side Aalborg BK in order to gain some regular first-team football experience until the end of the season.

His loan exit follows Isaac Hayden’s move to Portsmouth and Charlie McArthur’s temporary switch to Carlisle United. Hernes’ move is subject to work permit approval, as revealed in an official club statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “Newcastle United youngster Travis Hernes has joined Danish side Aalborg BK on loan for the remainder of the season, subject to work permit approval.

“The 19-year-old midfielder, who represents Norway at youth level, featured for the first team during last year’s post-season trip to Australia and has been a regular fixture for the under-21s so far this term.

“Hernes joined the club in September 2023 from Shrewsbury Town, where he made his senior debut, and was involved in Eddie Howe’s matchday squad for trips to Aston Villa and Fulham last season.

“Hernes now heads to the Danish top-flight to join an Aalborg side currently sitting ninth in the Superliga.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More loan exits are expected to follow at Newcastle this month. Jamie Miley was recalled from his loan at Newport County and could be on the move again while Alex Murphy has been made available for a loan move after requesting regular first-team football.

The 20-year-old defender was left out of the Newcastle Under-21s squad for the 4-2 defeat at Southampton on Friday.