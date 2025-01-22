Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United Under-21s were without top scorer Ben Parkinson as they beat Gateshead 4-2 in the National League Cup on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Harrison, Josh Donaldson, Garang Kuol and Darren Palmer scored at the Gateshead International Stadium to help Newcastle Under-21s finish top of their National League Cup group and progress to the quarter-finals.

Diarmuid O'Carroll’s side got the win without several key Under-21s players. Defenders Alex Murphy and Charlie McArthur have joined Bolton Wanderers and Carlisle United on loan respectively this month while midfielder Travis Hernes has made a temporary switch to Aalborg BK until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson and Jay Turner-Cooke also missed out due to injuries picked up in training.

Reflecting on the win and the changes in his squad, O’Carroll said: “Delighted. There's been a bit of a change in the squads, we've lost a bit of experience with loans and obviously, we had first-team players down in the first half of the season.

“We've challenged a few of them to step up and try to be the big players so credit to the boys. They had a bloody nose in Southampton on Friday, they didn't play very well so they were told that they needed to up it and they've done really well and they've deserved that [win].

“In my opinion, this is probably the best competition we play in because they're real games, it feels like a real game. It's physically difficult, it's a challenge. Credit to all the teams who've played, it's been really good but it's a compliment to the boys that they've ended up topping the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead FC in action against Newcastle United. | Gateshead FC

Parkinson and Turner-Cooke both picked up ankle injuries in training that have prevented them from featuring so far in 2025. Parkinson was part of several first-team squads for Newcastle as a backup striker option last season and made his Premier League debut at Bournemouth in November 2023.

Parkinson was being monitored by Gateshead and several other clubs in the EFL and National League this month. But now injury has ruled out any chance of a possible loan exit.

Ben Parkinson of Newcastle United U21 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I think Parkey will be a little bit while longer,” O’Carroll told The Gazette. “He'll be another probably four or five weeks, I would have thought. He's progressing well. He's working hard.

“Jay will be a little bit quicker. We're hoping for Jay maybe in the next 10 days, two weeks to be available for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But ultimately, it was a blow for both of them. They're both probably players that we looked at and thought it's time for them to go out, similar to Charlie [McArthur].

“But credit to both of them because it's been difficult mentally for them off the back of a little innocuous injuries in training and training games. So it was unfortunate, but they've shown maturity, they've attacked the gym and got around it and hopefully they can benefit from this period and come back in with us then probably from February onwards.

“Jay’s is just a twist but Parky's is more serious - it will put him out till probably until the start of March.”