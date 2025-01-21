Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are closing in on their first major exit of the January transfer window with Miguel Almiron set to join Atlanta United.

Newcastle have agreed a fee of around £10million with the MLS side for Almiron which will bring his six-year stay at St James’ Park to an end. Almiron made 222 appearances for The Magpies following his then-reported club-record £21million move from Atlanta in 2019.

The Paraguayan scored 30 goals for Newcastle including eight goals in nine Premier League games between October and December in the 2022-23 season. Almiron’s form ultimately played a key role in helping Newcastle secure Champions League football for the following season with the winger making history by scoring the club’s first goal in the competition in over 20 years as he opened the scoring in the 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park in October 2023.

But Almiron has played a bit-part role since then with his form and in turn his starts dwindling. This season, Almiron has only started once this season in the Premier League and although head coach Eddie Howe would ideally like to keep his squad together, the money on offer is ultimately too good to turn down for a 30-year-old who isn’t playing regularly.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the deal is in the process of ‘being completed’ for around £10million.

Romano posted: “Atlanta United are closing in on Miguel Almirón deal with Newcastle as move is being completed. Transfer fee around £10m.”

Almiron would be the first permanent exit from Newcastle this month. At one stage it looked like Martin Dubravka would be leaving to join Al-Shabab following an offer from the Saudi Pro League side but the goalkeeper has remained at Newcastle and in the starting line-up.

The Magpies have also confirmed loan departures this month with Issac Hayden joining Portsmouth, Charlie McArthur to Carlisle United, Travis Hernes to Aalborg BK and Alex Murphy moving to Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season.

Summer signing Lloyd Kelly is another potential departure this month following an approach from Serie A side Juventus. The defender has made just four Premier League starts for Newcastle since joining on a free transfer but Juventus are understood to be preparing a fresh bid as Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell weigh up their options.