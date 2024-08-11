Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies are linked with moves for two wingers.

Newcastle United have continued their pursuit for an attacking player by holding talks over a possible deal for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga - according to reports.

The Magpies were believed to have enquired over a possible deal for the former Manchester United youngster when they held talks over the deal that took Magpies academy product Elliot Anderson to the City Ground. However, Forest resisted any temptation to sell the Sweden international and United opted to sign Greek keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos instead as both clubs continued to battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Newcastle remain keen to add to their squad before the end of the summer transfer window and remain in talks with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace over a possible club record deal for England centre-back Marc Guehi. With the addition of a winger also high on the agenda, Magpies boss Eddie Howe gave little away when he was asked about any possible incomings following Saturday’s win over Ligue 1 club Brest.

He said: "We're hopeful to be active and to add at least one player to the group. Let's wait and see. It has to be about quality rather than quantity for us because we have got such a good squad, anyway, that if you're going to add players to it, they have to push the group to new levels. So that's what we're looking for, which is very difficult to find. There are not many players that will make us better. You have to stay calm. I don't think there's any use in any other emotion. We will try to make the right decisions given the conditions that we're working in. The window has been slightly slower this year. It does seem to be picking up now."

Football Insider have claimed Newcastle still view Elanga as a possible option to enhance their options on the right-hand side of their attack and see the Forest star as a cheaper alternative to an ambitious move for West Ham United’s England international Jarrod Bowen.

Magpies launch ‘shock bid’ for Premier League winner

Nottingham Forest star Elanga is not the only winger linked with a move to St James Park this weekend after TEAMtalk reported the Magpies are ready to ramp up their interest in Barcelona’s Ferran Torres.

The former Valencia star has already enjoyed success in the Premier League after winning the league title and the Carabao Cup during a 15-month stay at the Eithad Stadium. However, after struggling to become a regular part of Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven, the Spain international moved to Barcelona in a reported £47m move during the January 2022 transfer window. Torres has scored 25 goals and provided 113 appearances during his time with the Catalan giants and was part of their La Liga-winning squad during the 2022/23 season.

Ferran Torres has been linked with a move to Newcastle. | Getty Images

However, TEAMtalk have suggested Newcastle have made a £12.8m offer for Torres in recent days as Barcelona look to sell players to fund their own transfer business. The bid has reportedly been rejected and Newcastle have been told they will have to almost double their offer before Barca will consider selling the forward.