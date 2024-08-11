Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s pre-season has come to an end as all attention now focuses on the visit of Southampton next Saturday.

A double-header at St James’ Park for Newcastle United resulted in two wins for Eddie Howe’s side against Champions League opposition. A 1-0 triumph against Stade Brestois on Saturday ensured they retained the Sela Cup they won last season with wins over Villareal and Fiorentina.

However, the best display of the Sela Weekender came on Friday night as the Magpies dispatched a Girona side that finished 3rd in La Liga 4-0. The game was as good as over inside 20 minutes when they raced into a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Seaon Longstaff, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon.

There were plenty of very good performances on show on Friday night and whilst Alexander Isak may grab a lot of the headlines, much should be made of Murphy’s continuing good form. The former Norwich City man has firmly put himself in Eddie Howe’s mind to start the game against Southampton - with his performance against Girona the crowning moment of a fantastic summer.

Speaking about the winger in Japan, Howe said: “Jacob, again, is having a good pre-season, he took his goals really well. He looks fit, sharp and motivated to help the team.

“He is a player that has performed loads of roles for us, tactically a very dependable who can do different things depending on what the game requires so really well happy with him.”

Murphy’s form also comes at a good time for Newcastle as they reportedly look to strengthen their right wing options in the transfer market. The 29-year-old won’t be a long-term solution for Newcastle United, but with slightly favourable games to start the season before deadline day, his rich vein of form does give them some slight breathing space and time to come up with a plan on how to strengthen in that area of the pitch.

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen have been linked with a move to the north east this summer, but both would command sizeable transfer fees and with a deal for Marc Guehi hopefully progressing next week, they may be priced out of a move for either of them.