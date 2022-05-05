The Magpies have lost each of their last 12 Premier League visits to the Etihad Stadium and will come up against a top-of-the-table City side looking to secure a fourth Premier League title out of five.

Despite losing 1-0 at home to Liverpool last Saturday, Newcastle head into Sunday’s game (4:30pm kick-off) in fine form having won 10 of their last 15 matches.

And Lascelles could return to Eddie Howe’s starting line-up this weekend with Fabian Schar an injury doubt after being forced off against Liverpool with an ankle problem.

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United is challenged by Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on December 19, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With three games to go, Newcastle sit 10th in the Premier League table as they look to end a season of two halves on a high after staving off relegation.

They are 11 points clear of the relegation zone and nine points adrift of the final European place meaning they have little to place for in a competitive sense.

After the Manchester City match, United host Arsenal for their final home game of the season before travelling to Burnley on the final day.

“We know our next two will be difficult games,” Lascelles admitted. “Obviously Man City away is going to be tough but at the same time we're going there to win.

"We just want to finish as high as possible, we've done great the past couple of months to get where we are. We just keep pushing the final few games, give it our all and see what happens at the end of the season.”

