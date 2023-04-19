Newcastle United owners’ intriguing plans made public as PIF eye already relegated club

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who own 80% of Newcastle, are looking to build a ‘multi-club’ structure similar to that of Manchester City’s City Group – and one club has already been looked at.

Belgian Pro League outfit KV Oostende have reportedly been visited by Newcastle representatives this week as they assessed the club’s stadium and training facilities, according to Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad.

As previously reported by The Gazette, The Magpies owners had targeted Belgium as an ideal destination to add to their portfolio of clubs while lower-league sides in France have also been under consideration.

Oostende's Nick Batzner looks dejected after losing a soccer match between KV Oostende and OH Leuven, Saturday 15 April 2023 in Oostende, on day 33 of the 2022-2023 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championships. (Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

And Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley used the ‘multi-club’ term when speaking at the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit last month.

“We are looking at everything in terms of how we can grow Newcastle United, our brand, our club,” Staveley said. “We have looked at multi-club but you have to make sure that you have the right fit.

“We also have to make sure we choose our territory correctly, get the right chemistry. It’s critical you set out what your goals are.”

While Oostende currently play in the Belgian top-flight, their relegation to the second tier has already been confirmed as they sit four points from safety with just one game remaining in their season.

Newcastle’s plan is to ultimately have several clubs across Europe and potentially beyond under the same ownership. A multi-club ownership model can be an effective approach to promoting a club’s brand globally, setting up partnerships and sending players out on loan.

For example, Man City’s City Group has stakes in 11 other clubs across the globe, including four in Europe. But UEFA regulations around club ownership prevent clubs who share owners competing in the same competition such as the Champions League or Europa League.