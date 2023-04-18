News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United eye Leeds United midfielder following potential season-ending injury blow

Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on another Leeds United player following an extended spell of interest in winger Jack Harrison.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams has emerged as a fresh target for Newcastle this summer, according to The Times. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his midfield options this summer after selling Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest in January and United States national team captain Adams is being monitored.

The 23-year-old joined The Whites from RB Leipzig last summer and made 24 Premier League appearances before being sidelined due to a thigh injury. Adams has missed each of Leeds’ last five matches and faces a battle to be back before the end of the season.

Leeds boss Javi Gracia said about Adams’ injury: “We will see his evolution. We'll see if he can play any games this season, day by day.”

Leeds United's US midfielder Tyler Adams (L) vies with Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 31, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)Leeds United's US midfielder Tyler Adams (L) vies with Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 31, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)
Leeds United's US midfielder Tyler Adams (L) vies with Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 31, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)
Leeds currently sit two points above the relegation zone but back to back 5-1 and 6-1 defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool have intensified fears of the drop. Relegation to the Championship for Leeds would make it more difficult to keep hold of the likes of Adams as Newcastle continue to keep an eye on the situation.

The versatile defensive midfielder is also capable of playing on the right of midfield or defence.

The Magpies’ interest in signing Adams’ team-mate Harrison may have cooled, particularly after the former Manchester City man extended his stay at Elland Road until 2028 earlier this month. But reports of a relegation clause in Harrison’s contract could pique Newcastle’s interest once again should Leeds go down.

