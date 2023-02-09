On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck return to look at Newcastle United's January transfer window, Carabao Cup final progress and the latest news surrounding St James's Park.

Newcastle currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and travel to face Eddie Howe's former club Bournemouth this weekend looking to extend their unbeaten run to 17 top flight matches.

As mentioned in this week’s podcast, Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with the Shields Gazette to give a lucky Newcastle fan the chance to win a pair of Carabao Cup Final tickets between Newcastle United vs Manchester United.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Which Newcastle United player scored twice in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park?

A.Sean Longstaff. B. Joelinton. C. Callum Wilson

Closing date is February 13. All entries must send through their answer, name, address and phone number to: [email protected]