Newcastle United owners make huge statement – win Carabao Cup final tickets via Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to discuss Newcastle United’s transfer window and look ahead to the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium later this month.

By Dominic Scurr
1 hour ago - 1 min read

On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck return to look at Newcastle United's January transfer window, Carabao Cup final progress and the latest news surrounding St James's Park.

Newcastle currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and travel to face Eddie Howe's former club Bournemouth this weekend looking to extend their unbeaten run to 17 top flight matches.

As mentioned in this week’s podcast, Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with the Shields Gazette to give a lucky Newcastle fan the chance to win a pair of Carabao Cup Final tickets between Newcastle United vs Manchester United. 

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: 

Which Newcastle United player scored twice in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park?

A.Sean Longstaff. B. Joelinton. C. Callum Wilson

Closing date is February 13. All entries must send through their answer, name, address and phone number to: [email protected]

You can listen all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.

You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

Wembley StadiumShields Gazette