Newcastle United owners make £60m move after £160m summer transfer spend
Newcastle United’s owners have injected a further £60million into the club following their summer transfer business.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The August 22 move was confirmed in a Companies House update which detailed £60million had been injected through the sale of a single share.
This took place the same day Newcastle completed the loan signing of Lewis Hall from Chelsea with an obligation to buy for £28million. The transfer concluded The Magpies’ first-team summer transfer business in terms of incomings.
During the summer, Newcastle spent £52million on Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, £38million on Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, an initial £30million on Tino Livramento from Southampton before committing to signing Hall for £28million.
Newcastle’s owners have made a series of cash injections since buying the club in a £305million deal in 2021. The money, which has covered expenditure on transfer fees, has been put into the club through equity – the creation of new shares – and not debt.
Following the January transfer window, Newcastle’s owners injected £57million into the club and £70.4million last October. This means in the last 12 months, United’s owners have injected £187.4million into the club through the allotment of shares without impacting the ownership structure.
Newcastle are 80-per-cent owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media each owning 10-per-cent.
The Magpies’ spending power is limited by Financial Fair Play restrictions as the club looks to increase its commercial revenue. In June, Newcastle confirmed a sponsorship deal with Sela worth £25million-per-season and have recently announced a kit manufacturer deal with Adidas described as ‘the biggest’ in the club’s history.