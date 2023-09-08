Watch more videos on Shots!

Mancini was appointed as the new Saudi Arabia manager last month and will take charge of his first game against Costa Rica at St James’ Park on Friday, September 8 (8pm kick-off). The Saudi side then face South Korea on September 12 (5:30pm kick-off) at the home of Newcastle United.

The matches come almost two years after Newcastle United were taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

The Magpies first-team have twice visited Saudi Arabia since the takeover but this will mark the first time the Saudi national side has visited St James’ Park.

While the arrangement of the friendlies has been met with some backlash, Newcastle are set to benefit from the matches financially.

Speaking last month, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe claimed he had no prior knowledge of the Saudi Arabia friendly announcements.

“I found out, like you, in the media,” he said. “I had no pre-knowledge of what was happening.

“All I’d say on that is I think Newcastle is an incredible venue to play not just football, but we’ve hand bands, rugby, lots of different people, sports at the stadium and it is a truly iconic place to play.”

When asked if the matches will provide a boost for United in terms of Financial Fair Play, Howe responded: “Yeah, possibly. I don’t know any of the details behind how we’ve got to this point in the game taking place.

“So whether it’s a financial decision, possibly that might have come into it.”

But Howe wouldn’t discuss any potential concerns over the decision to play the matches at St James’ Park as he added: “To be honest, I haven’t really given it too much thought because of how busy my schedule has been.

“As I said, I found out like you guys did in the media, and I very quickly moved on.”