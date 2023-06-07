News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

Newcastle United owners miss out on massive deal – surprise move 'confirmed'

Newcastle United's majority owners have missed out on a player they wanted to take to Saudi Arabia.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read

A Saudi Arabian club backed by Newcastle United's majority owners has missed out on Lionel Messi, according to a report.

Al Hilal, now 75%-owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), had wanted to sign the Argentina international.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the World Cup-winning forward has opted to join Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, according to BBC Sport.

Most Popular

Messi, also wanted by his former club Barcelona, had been expected to follow Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the Saudi Pro League.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Messi left Barcelona two years ago because of financial problems at the Nou Camp. He scored 672 goals, and won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and seven Spanish Cups, with the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle are 80%-owned by PIF. The sovereign wealth fund, headed up by United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, has also taken stakes in Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, and the league is targeting a number of big-name players.

United beat Al Hilal 5-0 in a friendly in Riyadh last December.

Related topics:Lionel Messi