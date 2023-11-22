Newcastle United owners PIF receive major boost after January transfer green light

Newcastle United have been handed a boost after two Premier League votes went in their favour.

Newcastle United and Premier League clubs voted on new proposals regarding related-party deals on Tuesday.

Premier League clubs voted on whether to impose a temporary block on related-party loans ahead of the January transfer window as well as tougher rules on related-party commercial deals.

Newcastle are understood to have voted against both proposals along with a number of other Premier League sides as the new rules failed to be implemented.

For the loan ban to be implemented, 14 of the 20 current Premier League clubs had to vote in its favour and it would have been put into practice immediately ahead of the January transfer window. On Tuesday, only 12 clubs voted in favour, two votes shy of the threshold required to pass. The vote gives Newcastle the green light to do business with the four Saudi Pro League clubs also owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund - Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli.

While The Magpies may opt against doing business with those clubs, the club will still have the right to choose rather than have sanctions imposed to restrict them.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted he wouldn't be against doing business with PIF-linked clubs amid links to Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves.

"I'm open to signing players from anywhere if they're good enough and they make our team better," he said. The other vote failing to pass could benefit Newcastle off the field as they look to increase their commercial revenue. The Magpies have already agreed record sponsorship deals with PIF-linked businesses such as Noon and Sela. The Magpies also recently confirmed a partnership with Saudi Arabia flag carrier Saudia

Had the related-party commercial deals proposal passed, Newcastle would have had to provide proof of multiple commercial offers of the same value or risk the deals being blocked by the Premier League.

This would have significantly hampered the club's ability to increase its commercial revenue, with rules already in place to ensure clubs acquire sponsorship deals that reflect fair market value.