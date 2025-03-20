Newcastle United are planning to celebrate their historic Carabao Cup victory in the city on Saturday, March 29.

While details of the celebrations are yet to be disclosed by the club, The Gazette and sister title Newcastle World reported on Monday that Newcastle’s Town Moor is understood to be the location selected to host the ‘large-scale supporter event’ next Saturday.

The event will be an alternative to an open-top bus parade through the city. Newcastle had bus parades during their previous major trophy wins in 1955 and 1969 as well as after finishing FA Cup runners-up in 1998.

But after ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought, the club are planning an event with supporters on the 1,000-acre Town Moor which sits on the outskirts of Newcastle city centre. Planning meetings have already taken place and tireless work is going on behind the scenes to put together what is expected to be the largest public event in the city’s recent history in just nine days.

Newcastle aren’t in action that weekend after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the month. The Magpies’ non-international players are currently in Dubai for warm-weather training and downtime following the 2-1 Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Anthony Gordon and others will have returned from their respective international duties in time for the event on March 29.

In addition to the planned Town Moor celebrations, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is set to be given the Freedom of the City of Newcastle upon Tyne after helping end the club’s long trophy drought.

What Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United Carabao Cup celebration plans

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about potential celebrations following the Carabao Cup win.

“Yeah, I think there has to be,” he responded. “I certainly will be encouraging it, which is very rare for me, believe me. Usually I'm the other way. But no, we have to celebrate.

“We have to celebrate hopefully with our supporters, with everyone that's waited so long. It is difficult because it's international duty. Players will be going off here. They're going everywhere.

“We're going to Dubai tomorrow. So, it won't be long to spend together, but hopefully it'll be really enjoyable.

Howe said: “I feel amazing, I think it's an incredible day really. So, so pleased with our performance. I thought we were magnificent.

“I don’t think it was a lucky win from our perspective. Fully deserved, I thought the players were magnificent.

“A great moment and that's what it's all about. It's about embracing success. You have so many difficult days in football and this club's had its fair share over the years.

“So, just trying to enjoy the moment and take it all in. It did, yeah. I think you're pleased for other people really. I'm so pleased for the players. They've all had different journeys to get to this point. But we've come together as a squad.

“I love working with them every day. Honoured to be their leader.

“Since I've been at the Football Club, the support we've had home and away has been incredible. So, I'm just so pleased they have this trophy to end the long wait and hopefully we can get some more in the future.”