Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton will be banned for the trip to Ipswich Town after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Leicester City.

Joelinton had gone nine Premier League games on four bookings and needed to go another four games to avoid a ban. But the Leicester game proved a step too far for the Brazilian despite Newcastle leading 4-0 at the time and head coach Eddie Howe specifically asking him not to get booked just moments before he was booked for a challenge on James Justin.

The Brazilian will be available for the match against Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night but will miss the match at Portman Road before returning to contention against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Reflecting on Joelinton’s booking, Howe told The Gazette: “It's bizarre how things work, I was on the side with him saying Joey don't get booked and he's like 'don't worry, I won't' then two minutes later he gets booked so you just couldn't make it up but sometimes these things happen.

“I'm disappointed to lose him because he's the type of player we need in every away game. He's such a wholehearted player so at least he can play free and play his normal game.”

Dan Burn has already served a one-match suspension after picking up five bookings. Fabian Schar and Sandro Tonali are one booking away from suspension and must avoid another yellow in the upcoming matches against Ipswich, Aston Villa and Manchester United in order to avoid a ban.