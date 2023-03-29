Newcastle United player drops hint over his longer-term future
Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar's dropped a hint over his longer-term future.
The defender, on the fringes of the team in the latter months of Steve Bruce’s time as head coach, has been been a fixture in the starting XI since the appointment of Eddie Howe in November 2021.
And Schar – who worked in a bank before becoming a professional footballer in his native Switzerland – is in line for a new contract at St James’ Park, as his deal is set to expire next year.
However, the 31-year-old has still found time to study while holding down a place in Howe’s team. The Switzerland international, with one eye on the future, has taken a sports management degree in his spare time.
Schar is pictured with a certificate from ESM Academy in an Instagram post from the Swiss institution with the caption: “Sports management studies mastered alongside the career.”
Meanwhile, Schar was left out of Switzerland’s squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Israel and Belarus because of a minor injury.
However, Schar – who joined Newcastle in 2018 during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager – is expected to be fit for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Manchester United.
Speaking after the club’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break, Howe said: “Fabian’s been carrying lots of different things in the last few weeks.
"He’s been carrying a foot problem, and also had concussion, so I think it’s just a chance for him to rest his body – and go again.”