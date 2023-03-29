News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player drops hint over his longer-term future

Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar's dropped a hint over his longer-term future.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:46 BST

The defender, on the fringes of the team in the latter months of Steve Bruce’s time as head coach, has been been a fixture in the starting XI since the appointment of Eddie Howe in November 2021.

And Schar – who worked in a bank before becoming a professional footballer in his native Switzerlandis in line for a new contract at St James’ Park, as his deal is set to expire next year.

However, the 31-year-old has still found time to study while holding down a place in Howe’s team. The Switzerland international, with one eye on the future, has taken a sports management degree in his spare time.

Schar is pictured with a certificate from ESM Academy in an Instagram post from the Swiss institution with the caption: “Sports management studies mastered alongside the career.”

Meanwhile, Schar was left out of Switzerland’s squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Israel and Belarus because of a minor injury.

However, Schar – who joined Newcastle in 2018 during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager – is expected to be fit for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Manchester United.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar arrives at the City Ground for the club's last game.
Speaking after the club’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break, Howe said: “Fabian’s been carrying lots of different things in the last few weeks.

"He’s been carrying a foot problem, and also had concussion, so I think it’s just a chance for him to rest his body – and go again.”

