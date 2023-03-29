Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 31-year-old has still found time to study while holding down a place in Howe’s team. The Switzerland international, with one eye on the future, has taken a sports management degree in his spare time.

Schar is pictured with a certificate from ESM Academy in an Instagram post from the Swiss institution with the caption: “Sports management studies mastered alongside the career.”

Meanwhile, Schar was left out of Switzerland’s squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Israel and Belarus because of a minor injury.

However, Schar – who joined Newcastle in 2018 during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager – is expected to be fit for Sunday’s Premier League home game against Manchester United.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar arrives at the City Ground for the club's last game.

Speaking after the club’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break, Howe said: “Fabian’s been carrying lots of different things in the last few weeks.

