Newcastle United issue Fabian Schar injury update after Miguel Almiron blow

Eddie Howe's revealed why Fabian Schar was not selected for international duty.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 18th Mar 2023, 07:32 GMT- 1 min read

Schar played in last night’s 2-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground – despite not being selected for Switzerland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers because of an injury.

And Howe was asked for an update on the 31-year-old – who suffered a concussion in the Carabao Cup final – before the squad set for a training camp in Dubai.

“Fabian’s been carrying lots of different things in the last few weeks,” said United’s head coach. “He’s been carrying a foot problem, and also had concussion, so I think it’s just a chance for him to rest his body – and go again.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Miguel Almiron is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a "bad” thigh injury. Howe said: “Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training. Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.”

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar arrives at the City Ground.
Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar arrives at the City Ground.
Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar arrives at the City Ground.
