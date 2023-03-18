Newcastle United issue Fabian Schar injury update after Miguel Almiron blow

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Howe was asked for an update on the 31-year-old – who suffered a concussion in the Carabao Cup final – before the squad set for a training camp in Dubai.

“Fabian’s been carrying lots of different things in the last few weeks,” said United’s head coach. “He’s been carrying a foot problem, and also had concussion, so I think it’s just a chance for him to rest his body – and go again.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Miguel Almiron is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a "bad” thigh injury. Howe said: “Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training. Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.”

