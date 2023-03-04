News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United player facing 'long absence'

Eddie Howe has given his reaction after losing Joelinton for a month.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 3:45pm

The Newcastle United midfielder picked up a two-game ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season in this afternoon’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Read More
Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United's third successive defeat
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joelinton, booked for a second-half foul on Ruben Dias, will miss the club’s Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 12 and the away game against Nottingham Forest on March 17.

Most Popular

The club’s visit to the City Ground is followed by a two-week international break, and the next game that Joelinton will be eligible to play in will be the April 2 home fixture against Manchester United.

Asked if there was an inevitability about the suspension given the way the 26-year-old plays, Howe said: "There probably was, though we’re desperately disappointed it was today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking.

"He plays on the edge, he’s a fierce competitor, and I thought he played very well again today, so we’re going to certainly miss him.”

Joelinton after Newcastle United's defeat to Manchester City.
Joelinton after Newcastle United's defeat to Manchester City.
Joelinton after Newcastle United's defeat to Manchester City.

Howe, at least, has some more options, having named Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock on his bench at the Etihad Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Yeah, we had a good bench today,” said United’s head coach. “You just have to look at the quality the players we had, the squad was near enough at full strength, minus Fabian (Schar). We're going to need that strength with Joe missing."

Eddie HoweManchester UnitedJoelintonManchester CityPremier LeagueRuben DiasNottingham Forest