Newcastle United player facing 'long absence'
Eddie Howe has given his reaction after losing Joelinton for a month.
The Newcastle United midfielder picked up a two-game ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season in this afternoon’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City.
Joelinton, booked for a second-half foul on Ruben Dias, will miss the club’s Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 12 and the away game against Nottingham Forest on March 17.
The club’s visit to the City Ground is followed by a two-week international break, and the next game that Joelinton will be eligible to play in will be the April 2 home fixture against Manchester United.
Asked if there was an inevitability about the suspension given the way the 26-year-old plays, Howe said: "There probably was, though we’re desperately disappointed it was today.
"With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking.
"He plays on the edge, he’s a fierce competitor, and I thought he played very well again today, so we’re going to certainly miss him.”
Howe, at least, has some more options, having named Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock on his bench at the Etihad Stadium.
"Yeah, we had a good bench today,” said United’s head coach. “You just have to look at the quality the players we had, the squad was near enough at full strength, minus Fabian (Schar). We're going to need that strength with Joe missing."