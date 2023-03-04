Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton, booked for a second-half foul on Ruben Dias, will miss the club’s Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 12 and the away game against Nottingham Forest on March 17.

The club’s visit to the City Ground is followed by a two-week international break, and the next game that Joelinton will be eligible to play in will be the April 2 home fixture against Manchester United.

Asked if there was an inevitability about the suspension given the way the 26-year-old plays, Howe said: "There probably was, though we’re desperately disappointed it was today.

"With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking.

"He plays on the edge, he’s a fierce competitor, and I thought he played very well again today, so we’re going to certainly miss him.”

Joelinton after Newcastle United's defeat to Manchester City.

Howe, at least, has some more options, having named Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock on his bench at the Etihad Stadium.

